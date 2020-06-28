KATHLEEN M. "KATHY" HALLE
1957 - 2020
Kathleen M. "Kathy" Halle, 63, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Palatine, IL. She was born February 7, 1957 in Libertyville, IL and has been a Wildwood resident since 1970. Kathleen attended SEDOL, special education schools in Lake County, was a graduate of the Laremont School in Gages Lake and loved her poodle dogs and music. Surviving are her 2 sisters, Judith Palmer and Bonnie (Richard) Otis; brother, Arthur "Patsy" Halle, Jr. and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Betty Halle. A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) in Libertyville. Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Aperion Care Plum Grove, 24 S. Plum Grove Rd., Palatine, IL 60067. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
10:00 AM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
JUL
1
Service
11:00 AM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
Funeral services provided by
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
