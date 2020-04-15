|
|
Kathleen M. "Kathy" Higgins (nee Barry), 70, passed peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 from kidney cancer. Kathy was the beloved mother of Victoria (Gregg) Wolpoff and devoted grandmother to Mark, Matthew and Mason Wolpoff. Cherished sister of Michael Barry, John (Cynthia) Barry and Willard (Cynthia) Barry; caring aunt to John (Erin) Barry Jr., Christopher (Elizabeth) Barry, Bryan (Stacey) Barry, David Barry and JoLynn (Andrew) Ifft; and loving great-aunt to Carson, Addison, Owen, Gavin and Genevieve. She was preceded in death by her mother, RoseAnn J. Barry. Kathy retired from AT&T after 30 years of service and held a bachelor's degree from Roosevelt University. A private visitation and prayer service will be held for immediate family at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St., Des Plaines, IL. The service will be available via livestream on the Oehler Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 3 pm on Thursday, April 16, 2020 by clicking on the following link: https://tinyurl.com/wdhw7ur. A Celebration of Life will be held in the fall. Interment will take place at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the at http://main.acsevents.org/goto/Kathleen_Higgins.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 15, 2020