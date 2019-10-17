|
DOWNERS GROVE - Kathleen M. Kral, age 91. Beloved daughter of the late Charles and the late Elizabeth Kral. Loving sister of the late Virginia Mueller. Devoted aunt of Laura Marconnet, Gregory (JoAnn) Mueller and the late Joseph Mueller. Dear great-aunt of David Marconnet, Patricia and Alex Mueller. Fond cousin of Bill Marley. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19th at Divine Savior Church, 6700 Main St., Downers Grove. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 630-964-6500.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 17, 2019