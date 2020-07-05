PALATINE - Kathleen Marie Christopherson, age 66, passed away on June 29th, 2020. Her family gathered to celebrate her life on July 3, 2020. Arrangements were by Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home in Palatine, Illinois. Kathleen was known as Kathi to her loved ones. She was born at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colorado on August 24th to Rita Marie Blaker and James Russel Blaker. She was born smack dab in the middle of her ten siblings. Kathi spent her years growing up in Schenectady, New York and Rolling Meadows, Illinois. She graduated from Forest View High School in Arlington Heights, Illinois. She met her beloved husband Todd in 1985 and they had a romance for the ages. Despite their fierce rivalry (Todd: Packers, Kathi: Chicago Bears) they shared many happy days together. They loved to travel, attend live sports events, and their children, as well as their extended family, were their joy. Kathi worked for fifteen years at Cornerstone National Bank and Trust Company in Palatine serving clients who she considered friends. She loved her co-workers and work was a delightful place for her to be. Her playful spirit was enjoyed by all. Kathi is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Susan, and her brother Paul. Kathi is survived by her beloved husband Todd, is the adoring mother of Sean Robert and Rita Leigh, and devoted grandmother to her darling Anna Marie Ortiz, the grandbaby she had been waiting her whole life for. Kathi is also survived by her loving parents-in-law Robert and Shirley Christopherson and is the "Favorite Aunt Kathi" to her many nieces and great nieces, nephews and great-nephews, and treasured friend of many. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Susan G. Komen for the Cure as she was a frequent walker on their 3-Day Walk for the Cure sixty mile walk. For more info, call 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
.