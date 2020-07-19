Kathleen Marie Hegarty, 73, passed away peacefully on Thursday July 9th, 2020 at Journey Care in Barrington. Kathleen was loved by many, and enjoyed much of life's happiness. She loved being outside in nature, creating art, nurturing her garden, listening to music, reading, bird watching, and spending time with loved ones. She had a passion for animals. Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Hegarty. She is survived by her loving children, Meghan (Michael) Mckee, Dennis (Brianna) Hegarty, and James Hegarty; her parents Joseph and Elizabeth Burke; her siblings Carol Shultz, Mary Jo Savanelli and Joseph Burke. She is also survived by her granddaughters and many nieces and nephews.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store