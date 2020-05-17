Daily Herald Obituaries
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
KATHLEEN MARY SOMOGYI

Kathleen Mary Somogyi, mother, daughter, sister, cousin, and friend to so many, has passed peacefully at her home in Libertyville, Illinois on May 8, 2020. Kathleen is survived by her three loving children Lisa, Steve and Matthew. She often remarked at her good fortune in the in-law department with the addition of Molly Byrum and Filip Malyszko to her family. Her greatest joy was watching her grandsons Trent, Oliver, and William come into this world. Kathy was married twice, first to her high school sweetheart and father to her three children Frank Somogyi, who died in 1985. Her second husband, and star stepfather to the kids, was Terrance Kaye who passed in 2015. Kathy will be remembered always for her charm, sarcastic sense of humor and grace through so many of life's challenges. A caring friend, a loving mother and always effervescent grandmother. We will fondly remember her loving smile. Rest In Peace, sweet Kathleen ... For information, McMurrough Funeral Chapel, www.libertyvillefuneralhome.com or 847-362-2626.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2020
