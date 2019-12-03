|
Kathleen McHugh Miller, age 88, passed away peacefully at home the morning of Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Kathleen was born July 30, 1931, in Chicago, IL, to John and Marie McHugh, where she lived out her childhood. After attending Notre Dame High School, Kathleen ventured out and obtained her pilot's license. She was an ace pilot and it was her pride and passion, one she left behind when she married and had seven children. After a short time in California, Kathy and family moved to Rolling Meadows, IL. She remained a resident of Rolling Meadows and a parishioner of St. Colette Catholic Church for over 60 years. She was preceded in death by her oldest son, Gregg Miller and youngest boy, Daniel Miller. Kathy is survived by her remaining five children, Tracy, Brett, Shannon, Erin and Maureen; as well as 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by many for her sense of adventure and quick wit. Services will be held Friday, Dec. 6, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Colette Catholic Church, 3900 Meadow Drive, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008. Following services, a light lunch will be served, after which, any who wish, are welcome to attend the interment at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 3, 2019