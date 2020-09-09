Kathleen Meason, 87, formerly of Chicago, beloved wife of the late James; loving mother of Peggy (Glenn) Plocharski, Jean Biancalana, Bob, and the late Jim (Sue Ann) and Cathy; dear grandmother of 9; cherished great-grandmother of 4; fond sister of Michael (Sue) Martens and the late Robert Martens, Jack Martens, Larry (Bini) Martens, and Mary Martens. Memorial service held privately. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com
or call 847-965-2500.