KATHLEEN MEASON
Kathleen Meason, 87, formerly of Chicago, beloved wife of the late James; loving mother of Peggy (Glenn) Plocharski, Jean Biancalana, Bob, and the late Jim (Sue Ann) and Cathy; dear grandmother of 9; cherished great-grandmother of 4; fond sister of Michael (Sue) Martens and the late Robert Martens, Jack Martens, Larry (Bini) Martens, and Mary Martens. Memorial service held privately. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com or call 847-965-2500.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
September 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Simkins Funeral Home
