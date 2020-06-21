Kathleen "Kate" (Simon) Mouton, 74, passed away on June 13, 2020 at her home in Robertsdale, Alabama. She was the wife of Francis "Frank" Mouton. Kate was born in Arlington Heights, IL, daughter of John and Daisy Simon. She was a 1963 graduate of Arlington High School. She lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. Kate was very creative through her art, crafts and gardening skills. She will be remembered for her kindness to others. Kate is survived by her spouse, Frank Mouton; daughters, Kimberly, Amanda, and Heather; grandchildren, Tyler, Carolina, Matthew, and Noor. She had nine stepchildren; and many special nieces and nephews. Family and friends will miss her dearly. A private family gathering will be held at a future date. In fond memory, please donate to an animal shelter/charity of your choice.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.