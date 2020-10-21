1/
KATHLEEN PONZO O'NEILL
Kathleen Ponzo O'Neill Kathleen Ponzo O'Neill (Lambert) died peacefully with her children at her side on September 26th in Twin Falls, Idaho at the age of 101. She is survived by her children, John (Cheryl) Ponzo, James (Lynn) Ponzo, Kathryn (Stephen) Schmid, Margaret Anne (Richard) Schrishuhn, Mary Beth (Michael) Witt, Shawn Lambert, & Timothy Lambert; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia; and nieces & nephews. Kathleen is preceded in death by her parents, Mary Margaret & Nicol "Scottie" Lambert of Scotland; her brother, John; her first husband, John F. Ponzo; and her second husband, John M. O'Neill. Kathleen was born on February 17, 1919 in Glencraig, Fifeshire, Scotland to Mary Margaret & Nicol. She immigrated to the United States in 1927. Kathleen married John F. Ponzo, her handsome neighbor, in 1939 before he served in World War II. Over the years, the couple welcomed seven children into their lives. Kathleen's children remember her as a loving, generous, supportive mother who encouraged them to trust in God and pursue their goals. Kathleen lived in the northern suburbs of Chicago for the majority of her life and spent her remaining years in Twin Falls, Idaho. She was an accomplished piano player and an avid golfer and Bridge partner. She was a kind & charitable individual who enjoyed an active social life and was passionate about participating in community events. Kathleen was also a dedicated member of St. Edward's Church in Twin Falls. A Visitation and Rosary is scheduled for Friday, October 23rd at McMurrough's Funeral Home from 5-8 pm in Libertyville. The Funeral Mass for Kathleen will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Libertyville on Saturday, October 24th at 10am. Current health restrictions in both states will apply to service attendance. The funeral mass will be limited to family. Kathleen was a strong believer in the value of Catholic schools; in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Angel Fund at St Edward's Catholic School in Twin Falls, Idaho. The family would like to especially thank Kathleen's longtime physician Dr Joseph Ippolitto, the staff of Hospice Visions and the wonderful staff at Bridgeview Estates for their care and support of Kathleen.



Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
OCT
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
