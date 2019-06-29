|
PALATINE - Kathleen Rae Wockner Krueger, age 63, of Chicago and formerly of Palatine, IL, passed away suddenly at her home. Cherished daughter of Joan Cullerton-Wockner and the late Phillip D. Wockner. Beloved mother of Christopher (Julie) Krueger and Jennifer Krueger. Adored grandmother "Lola" to Hudson and Harrison. Loving sister of Phillip (Cecilia), Carole (Paul) Fletcher, Mary Wockner, John, and James Wockner. Former wife of Peter Krueger. Beloved fur-mother to Alphina the cat. Cousin, aunt, and friend to many. Visitation was held Friday June 28, 2019 from 4:00-9:00 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago, IL 60646. Family and friends will meet Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Queen of All Saints Basilica, 6280 N. Sauganash, Chicago for Mass at 11:30 AM. Interment All Saint Cemetery. For more information, please call 773-736-3833 or visit Kathleen's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 29, 2019