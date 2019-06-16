Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago
132 Fremont Street
West Chicago, IL 60185
(630) 231-0060
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago
132 Fremont Street
West Chicago, IL 60185
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago
132 Fremont Street
West Chicago, IL 60185
View Map
KATHLEEN T. SMITH Obituary
WEST CHICAGO - Kathleen T. Smith (Markl), age 66, a lifelong resident of West Chicago, passed away on June 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in St. Charles, IL on October 15, 1952 to Robert and Therese (Besch) Markl. Kathy was united in marriage on November 13, 1976 to John C. Smith Jr. She was an artist who loved gardening, loved animals and especially loved her family and granddaughter. Kathy is survived by her husband of 42 years, John Smith Jr. retired DuPage Sheriff; children, John (Elizabeth) Smith III, Becky (Tristan) Moffet, Lauren Smith (Dustin Saville) and Joseph (Sara) Smith; granddaughter, Abigail Saville; extended family, Alissa (Bryan) Johnston; sisters, Tina (Gary) Fitzenreider and Julie (Jim) Koehring; and many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Steven Markl. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Norris-Segert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 132 Fremont St. (one block north of Washington St. and Main), West Chicago. A time of remembrance will take place at 7 p.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kathy's memory may be made Anderson Animal Shelter, 1000 La Fox St., South Elgin, IL 60177. For information, 630-231-0060 or www.norrissegertfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 16, 2019
