ROLLING MEADOWS - Kathleen T. Whiteley, born July 31, 1959, passed away April 14, 2019. Loving wife of Thomas Whiteley; mother of Janel Whiteley; mother-in-law of Michelle Miranda; sister of Sharon Nitti, Michael Kelliher, Joan Weideman, Patty Norton and Bridget Eaden; aunt of many; godmother and friend. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 1 pm to 4 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, Rolling Meadows. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 17, 2019