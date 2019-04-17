Daily Herald Obituaries
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
KATHLEEN T. WHITELEY


1959 - 2019
KATHLEEN T. WHITELEY Obituary
ROLLING MEADOWS - Kathleen T. Whiteley, born July 31, 1959, passed away April 14, 2019. Loving wife of Thomas Whiteley; mother of Janel Whiteley; mother-in-law of Michelle Miranda; sister of Sharon Nitti, Michael Kelliher, Joan Weideman, Patty Norton and Bridget Eaden; aunt of many; godmother and friend. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 1 pm to 4 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, Rolling Meadows. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
