|
|
Kathryn A. Tako, born in Chicago, Illinois. Devoted member of Saint Mary Parish and Choir in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. Kathryn will be remembered for her love for her children, grandchildren and dear friends. She will also be remembered for her fondness of all things Hawaiian. Survived by her children, Nanette (Craig) Donton and Anthony (Lindsay) Tako; loving grandmother of six, Alyssa, Kaitlyn, Marie, Evangeline, Anthony, and John. She was preceded in death by her parents, Steven and Julia Repnyak; infant brother, Frank William; and husband, Anthony Tako. Visitation will be held Friday, September 13, from 3-7pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 941 S. Old Rand Road, Lake Zurich. On Saturday, September 14, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am at Saint Mary Parish, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove, IL. Interment will be held at Saint Mary Cemetery, Buffalo Grove, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathryn's memory to the 222 Foundation, www.222foundation.org/donate or Beacon Place, www.beacon-place.org/donate-today. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Lake Zurich. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-550-4221 or visit www.davenportfamily.com, where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 12, 2019