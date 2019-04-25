|
Kathryn Annette Reed (Rystrom), age 62, of Mason City, IL, and formerly of Elgin, Newton, and Springfield, IL, died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 in Shiloh, IL. She was born June 15, 1956 in Elgin IL. The daughter of Harriet (Stanleigh) Rystrom and the late Philip Rystrom. She married Daniel Thorne and the late Franklin Reed. She is survived by four children,; Joseph Holley; Rachel, Nathan, and Allyson Thorne; seven grandchildren; brother, Jonathan "Marty" Rystrom; sisters, Susan (Michael) Neel, Laura Chavez, Paula Rystrom, and Mary Rystrom. A memorial service will be held at First Congregational Church of Elgin, IL at 256 E. Chicago St. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1pm. Burial service at Riverside Cemetery in Newton, IL on Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 25, 2019