Home

POWERED BY

Services
First Congregational Church
256 E Chicago St
Elgin, IL 60120
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
First Congregational Church of Elgin
256 E. Chicago St
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHRYN REED
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHRYN ANNETTE REED


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
KATHRYN ANNETTE REED Obituary
Kathryn Annette Reed (Rystrom), age 62, of Mason City, IL, and formerly of Elgin, Newton, and Springfield, IL, died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 in Shiloh, IL. She was born June 15, 1956 in Elgin IL. The daughter of Harriet (Stanleigh) Rystrom and the late Philip Rystrom. She married Daniel Thorne and the late Franklin Reed. She is survived by four children,; Joseph Holley; Rachel, Nathan, and Allyson Thorne; seven grandchildren; brother, Jonathan "Marty" Rystrom; sisters, Susan (Michael) Neel, Laura Chavez, Paula Rystrom, and Mary Rystrom. A memorial service will be held at First Congregational Church of Elgin, IL at 256 E. Chicago St. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1pm. Burial service at Riverside Cemetery in Newton, IL on Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.