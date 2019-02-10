Daily Herald Obituaries
Kathryn B. Atkinson was born on April 3, 1928 in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania to Andrew and Katozyna (nee Goach) Chorba. She died Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Lutheran Home & Services, Arlington Heights. Kathryn is survived by her children Richard (Sandra) Atkinson, Karl (Laurie) Atkinson, Bethany (Lawrence) Geyer and SuZane (James) Ray; her 12 grandchildren; her 10 great grandchildren; her brother, Luther (Sandra) Chorba; and her brother-in-law, Paul Haberstock. She was preceded in death by her husband Zane E. Atkinson; and her grandchildren, Saran Geyer, and Hannah Ray. Kathryn's family will receive guests from 10:00 am until the time of her Memorial Service at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Lutheran Home and Services., 800 W. Oakton Street, Arlington Heights, Illinois. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Lutheran Life Communities Foundation, 800 W. Oakton St., Arl. Hts., IL 60004 or to St. Peter Lutheran Church, 111 W. Olive St., Arl. Hts., IL 60004 or to Feed the Children, 333 N. Meridian, Oklahoma City, OK 73107. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 10, 2019
