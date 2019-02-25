|
Kathryn E. Kalinka, age 56, passed away Thursday, February 21st 2019, peacefully with family by her side. A devout Christian and mother to all, she spread her love with open arms to everyone. Survived by her mother Valerie, husband Peter of 37 years, sister Karen, daughters Heather (John) Svast and Kim Kalinka, son Kurt (Kelly) Kalinka, nieces Delphin and Marissa, and grandchildren Jordyn and Harrison. She was preceded in death by her father Richard and sister Maria.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 25, 2019