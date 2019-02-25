Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for KATHRYN KALINKA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHRYN E. KALINKA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

KATHRYN E. KALINKA Obituary
Kathryn E. Kalinka, age 56, passed away Thursday, February 21st 2019, peacefully with family by her side. A devout Christian and mother to all, she spread her love with open arms to everyone. Survived by her mother Valerie, husband Peter of 37 years, sister Karen, daughters Heather (John) Svast and Kim Kalinka, son Kurt (Kelly) Kalinka, nieces Delphin and Marissa, and grandchildren Jordyn and Harrison. She was preceded in death by her father Richard and sister Maria.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.