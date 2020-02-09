|
|
MCHENRY - Kathryn Jean Eskridge (nee Berger), 75, passed away February 1, 2020 at JourneyCare in Barrington. She was born in Chicago April 28, 1944 to Griffin and Edith (Yoder) Berger. Kathryn and her husband Arthur grew up 2½ miles from each other and were together for 60 years. Kathryn loved working in her garden, decorating the house. She worked as a secretary for 12 years at Deluxe Check Printers in Bensenville. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was always there for her family. Kathryn is survived by her loving husband, of 57 years; her two beloved sons, Derek (Dawn) and Darren (Donna); her grandchildren, Heather, Matthew, Josh, Jamie, Jake and Jenna; her sister, Joyce (Richard) Kolar. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, February 10, 2020. You may visit with her family from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Alliance Bible Church, 3815 Bull Valley Rd., McHenry, IL 60050. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc., 847-833-2928.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 9, 2020