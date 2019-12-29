|
Kathryn Louise Hansen (nee Koy), 80, passed away peacefully at her home in Grayslake on November 10th, 2019. She was born January 4, 1939 in Melrose Park to Arnold and Gertrude Koy (nee Luhrsen). She is survived by her siblings: Ken (Kathy) Koy of Pagosa Springs, CO; Karl (Paula) Koy of Edwards, IL; and Carolyn Stolarick of Bloomington/Normal, IL. Kathy was the wife of the late Jack Hansen; a proud mother of five and grandmother to seventeen including: John (Kathy) Hansen of Tampa, FL and their children, Jake, Haley, and Josh; Bryan (Roberta) Hansen of Buffalo Grove, IL and their children, Jordyn (Ryan) Sievert, Kierstyn (David) Allshouse, Payton Hansen, Jake Cortesi and Jordan Cortesi; Alicia (Lonnie) Anderson of Mundelein, IL and their children, Ben and Zach (Katrina); Ken (Lisa) Hansen of McHenry, IL and their children, Joe, Dan and Megan; Karin (Robert) Stadtler of Spring Hill, TN and their children, Kerigan, Ian, Quin and Kate. Kathy grew up in Waukegan, IL, and graduated from Waukegan High School in 1957. She attended the University of Illinois but left to start her family. She eventually went back to school graduating with a nursing degree from the College of Lake County in 1980. She lived in Mundelein most of her adult life. She was an ICU nurse at Condell Hospital in Libertyville for 21 years. She enjoyed doing puzzles, traveling, and bowling. She was an avid reader and volunteered weekly at the Fremont Library. She was active in her community. She was a friendly, caring and giving person and will be deeply missed by those who knew her. A Celebration of Life will be held on her birthday, Saturday, January 4th, 2020 from 1 - 4 pm with a memorial service to begin at 4 pm at Kristan Funeral Home, 219 West Maple Ave., Mundelein, 847-566-8020. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Fremont Public Library in Mundelein.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 29, 2019