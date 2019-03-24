Daily Herald Obituaries
Ringa Funeral Home
122 S. Milwaukee Ave. (Rte. 83)
Lake Villa, IL 60046
847-356-2146
KATHRYN M. O'CONNOR

Kathryn M. O'Connor Kathryn M. O'Connor, age 93, passed away March 4, 2019 in her home at Victory Lakes in Lindenhurst, IL. She was a longtime resident of Grand Ledge, MI and spent more than 30 years teaching in the local school districts. She is survived by her brother John S. McMillan, sons Pat (Jackie), Jay (Allie), daughter-in-law Kris, 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to University of Illinois I FUND Kathryn O'Connor Memorial, 1700 S. 4th St., Champaign, IL 61820. Arrangements by Ringa Funeral Home at www.RingaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 24, 2019
