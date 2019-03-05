|
|
LIBERTYVILLE - Kathryne Joy Hussey, 85, passed away on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at her home in Antioch. She was born Dec. 1, 1933 in Finley, WI, was a former resident of Glenview and Naperville, living in Antioch the past 3 years. She was a member of St. Ignatius Episcopal Church, enjoyed baking, sewing and taking walks. Surviving are 4 children, Christina (Michael) Brown, Sheila Hoffman, Lisa (Steven) Aull and S. Scott (Lee) Hussey; 2 sisters, Margaret R. Bennett (late Robert), Virginia McDaniel (late Robert) and her brother, Tom (Lois) Kravontka; 11 grandchildren, Casey (Emily) Aull, Spencer Aull, Samantha (Joe) Davies, Taylor Aull, Ayla Hussey, Kathryne Brown, Jordan Hussey, Savanna Hoffman, Nick Brown, Lily Hussey, Misty Hussey; and 1 great-grandchild, Charlie Aull. Visitation will be from 11 am until time of services at Noon Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Ignatius Episcopal Church, 500 S. Depot Road, Antioch, IL 60002. Interment will be private in Delafield, WI. Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001, website: alzfdn.org. Arrangements are by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 5, 2019