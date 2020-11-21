1/
KATHY D. LINDEMANN
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KATHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathy D. Lindemann passed away on November 4, at age 64, in Downers Grove, IL. She was born May 4, 1956, in Beaver Dam, WI, to Wayne and Helen Lindemann. Kathy graduated from Lisle Senior High School in 1974. She is survived by her mother, and brother, Don (Theresa) all of Topeka, KS; and also by a niece, two nephews, a great-niece and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne; and brother, Mark. Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Lisle, IL, 630-964-9392 has service details and memorial information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/Lisle
5015 Lincoln Ave
Lisle, IL 60532
6309649392
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved