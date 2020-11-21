Kathy D. Lindemann passed away on November 4, at age 64, in Downers Grove, IL. She was born May 4, 1956, in Beaver Dam, WI, to Wayne and Helen Lindemann. Kathy graduated from Lisle Senior High School in 1974. She is survived by her mother, and brother, Don (Theresa) all of Topeka, KS; and also by a niece, two nephews, a great-niece and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne; and brother, Mark. Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Lisle, IL, 630-964-9392 has service details and memorial information.







