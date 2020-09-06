1/1
KATHY HINES
Kathy Hines (nee Johnson), age 80, at rest on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at her home in Little River, SC. Kathy was born in Minneapolis, MN to the late Walter and Eileen (Hemphill) Johnson. Kathy was the beloved wife of 53 years to William "Barry" Hines, the cherished mother of Julie (Ray) Stubner, Debbie (Monico Flores) Carpenter, Michelle and the late Tad Hines; loving grandmother of James (Ashlynn) Hines, Terra (Rich) Saner, Scott (Brittany) Carpenter, Alexis Flores, Emma and Erik Stubner; great-grandmother to London, Skyler, Brooklynn, Zane, Kaiden and Sterling; sister of John, Winfield, and the late Mary June, Walter Jr. Johnson, and Dorothy Drew. Kathy attended St. Mary's High School and William Woods University in Fulton MO. Kathy had a love for life and she never met a stranger. Through the years Kathy loved to play bridge, she was a veracious reader and a huge fan of the Chicago Cubs and the Minnesota Vikings. Kathy was active with the PTA, president of Welcome Wagon in Winston Salem, NC, she volunteered reading to children in Tucson, AZ, and was a Greeter to new neighbors in Little River. After raising her children, Kathy became a realtor with Remax in Wheaton for 18 years. She stayed busy in retirement living in Tucson, Sunset Beach, MO, and lastly in Little River. Kathy will be laid to rest at Wheaton Cemetery. Services and interment for Kathy will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
