|
|
Kathy S. Hornback, age 74, of Elgin, IL and Delray Beach, FL, passed away Tuesday August 20, 20189 at Advocate Sherman Hosptial in Elgin, IL.. She was born June 13, 1945 in Aurora. Kathy graduated from Naperville Community High School and attended Illinois State University. She taught first and third grades, for the Elgin U46 School District at Ontarioville Elementary School in Hanover Park, for thirty three years before retiring in 2000. In her spare time Kathy enjoyed playing golf, belonging to two golf leagues in Bartlett, IL and one in Florida. In addition to golf, she enjoyed needlepoint, volunteering in the school library and as an Alzheimer Support Group facilitator. She is survived by a brother Charles (Sally) Hornback; a nephew John (Jamie) Hornback and a niece Christen (Steven) Johnston; two great nieces Haley and Sabrina Johnston, cousins and many good friends. She was preceded in death by her parents John A. and Lola A. nee Fuhrman Hornback. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being made by the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes and Crematory, 516 S. Washington Street Naperville. Memorials in Kathy's name may be made to a . 630-355-0264, www.beidelmankunschfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 25, 2019