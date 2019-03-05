ROLLING MEADOWS - Kathy Sue Ruck, 62, passed away on March 2, 2019 at home with her husband Joe, their children and spouses at her side. She was born October 31, 1956 to Shirlie and William Geistlinger of Chicago. Kathy grew up in Glenview, Illinois; was married and moved to Rolling Meadows where she resided for 34 years while raising her family and pursuing her career. Her passions from early on have been education, books and friendships. She began her education career teaching first grade at St. John Brebeuf School, Niles, and retired from Emma Melzer School in Morton Grove where she was the school librarian. In addition, she worked at the Glenview Public Library and was a librarian at the Schaumburg Township District Library, Indian Trails Public Library and the Glen Ellyn Public Library. Kathy loved her students as if they were her own. She had the ability to recognize their strengths and help build their confidence through self-respect and kindness. Kathy also made a difference in this world as a loving mother, grandmother, faithful life partner, volunteer and mentor. Kathy was preceded in death by her mother Shirlie Geistlinger and aunt Doris Newlin. She is survived by her husband Joe; father William Geistlinger; brother Lee (Romy Schafer) Geistlinger; brother Jay (Judi) Geistlinger, their children Ted and Beth; her loving children Bob (Mandi) Ruck, Christie (Anthony) Mulizio, and Jim Ruck (Brian Jakosz); and her beautiful granddaughters Allyson Ruck, Julia Ruck and Brooklyn Mulizio. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her. A private memorial will be held to honor her legacy of lifelong learning, unconditional friendship and family values. Kathy loved reading. Whether for education or simple pleasure, she always had a book in hand. To promote the joy and importance of student reading, Kathy has asked that a new children's book be donated to a school or library of your choice. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary