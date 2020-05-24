Daily Herald Obituaries
Madison Funeral Home
305 Park Street
Elgin, IL 60120
(847) 741-1128
ELGIN - Kathy Ann Thrall (nee Hurst), age 70, passed away May 11, 2020. She was a highly skilled, respected and dedicated elementary teacher for 40 years. She taught in Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, and finished in Illinois District U-46 at Huff Elementary. She graduated at Ball State Univ., with a Bachelor in Education in 1971, and from Univ. of Nebraska with a Master's in 1997. She loved antiquing, gardening, and walking. She was also a cat lover. She was preceded in death by her parents, Susie and Jack Hurst, Geneva, IN and her sister, Jackie Sprunger, Berne, IN. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Cary, brother, George Hurst, Craigville, IN, and many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Funeral services were private. Memorial contributions can be made to the or ASPCA. Final arrangements entrusted to Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 847-741-1128.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 24, 2020
