KATIE LORRAINE BARON
Katie Lorraine Baron of Prospect Heights, IL passed away on June 23, 2020, with family by her side. Katie is survived by her children, Nate and Grace; grandson, Isaac; brother, Jason (Rose) Baron; niece, Layla; and several loving cousins including: Alicia (Michael), Lily, Bella Joyce, Pat (John) Grove, and Darcie (Mike) Frane. She was preceded in death by her partner, Wes; mother, Nancy; and grandmother, Lorraine. A celebration of life will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, McHenry Recreation Center, in McHenry, IL.

Published in Daily Herald from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
01:30 - 04:30 PM
McHenry Recreation Center
