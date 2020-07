Or Copy this URL to Share

Katie Lorraine Baron of Prospect Heights, IL passed away on June 23, 2020, with family by her side. Katie is survived by her children, Nate and Grace; grandson, Isaac; brother, Jason (Rose) Baron; niece, Layla; and several loving cousins including: Alicia (Michael), Lily, Bella Joyce, Pat (John) Grove, and Darcie (Mike) Frane. She was preceded in death by her partner, Wes; mother, Nancy; and grandmother, Lorraine. A celebration of life will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, McHenry Recreation Center, in McHenry, IL.

