Katie (Katherine) Stubb Petray, born in Oakland, CA on Feb. 7, 1927 to Albert and Katherine Stubb of Piedmont, died peacefully surrounded by family on May 2, 2019. Katie graduated from Piedmont High School and attended 2 years at the University of California Berkeley where she majored in English and was a member of the Gamma Phi sorority. Additionally, she completed Secretarial School and utilized the clerical and organizational skills she acquired during that training throughout her life. In 1950, on Christmas Eve, Katie married her high school sweetheart, Clay Petray, in San Francisco. Katie and Clay raised three children: Clayre, Corinne, and Jerome (Jed) in California until 1970 when they moved from Whittier, CA to Sleepy Hollow, IL. Katie was a loving mother, wife, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother. She encouraged and empowered her children to pursue their passions and always took an interest in their lives. Clay and Katie treasured their 64 years together before Clay's passing in 2015. They created wonderful family memories spending summers at Lake Tahoe, and California and Wisconsin beaches, where they enjoyed swimming, body surfing, tennis, boating, hiking, and visits with friends. Katie and Clay were longtime members of the First Congregational Church of Dundee, where they attended Bible studies and Katie served in the inaugural group of female Deaconesses. Katie also attended Bible Study at the Greens in Elgin, her residence from 2014 until her passing. She had a special interest in the Parables on which topic she completed a lengthy study that she enthusiastically applied in everyday life. Katie was an outspoken advocate for people with mental illness. Her passion was threefold: to obtain increased national and state funding for mental illness, to stamp out the 'stigma' attached to mental illness, and to educate and assist people with mental illness and their families. She wrote letters to newspaper editors and politicians, visited Congressmen and women on the Hill, and spoke at local, state, and national conferences of the National Association for Mental Illness (NAMI). A dedicated volunteer, she was instrumental in bringing the NAMI national Family-to-Family Education Program into Illinois, and served as the Illinois State Director for 14 years. She also served for 10 years as the national NAMI video chairman. She was one of four founding members of the NAMI Kane County group and became its first president in 1987, a position which she held for seven years. In Elgin, Katie served as president of the Ecker Center Board as well as a board member. She was a member of the Elgin State Hospital Human Rights Committee and also enjoyed serving on the Awareness Committee of the Kane County Mental Health Council. Katie is survived by her three children: Clayre (Bill) Petray-Rowcliffe, Corinne Petray, and Jed Petray; four grandchildren, two great-granddaughters, 3 nieces, 4 nephews, and their families. Preceding her in death were her parents, Katherine and Albert Stubb, sister Emily Mills, brother Jerry Stubb, and granddaughter Erika Petrowski. The Petray family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, May 8 at the Greens, 801 North McLean Blvd., Elgin, 60123, from 10:30 A.M. until the time of Katie's Memorial Service at 11:00 AM. The Rev. Paige Wolfanger will officiate, Jed Petray and Pastor Howard Bedell will lead the gathering in song. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Congregational Church of Dundee, NAMI Kane County North, or Ecker Center for Mental Health. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 5, 2019