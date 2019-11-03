|
GLEN ELLYN - Katie Zaccarine, born in New York and current resident of Glen Ellyn, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family Friday, October 25, 2019 at the age of 90. Katie was the loving mother of Deb (Jim Davidson), David, Cathy (Bob Yates), Diane (Steve Kralles), Paul (Frances Norton) and Alan (Christina) Zaccarine. Proud grandmother of 8. Great-grandmother of 1. Dear sister of 6. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date in Rochester, New York. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Planned Parenthood at plannedparenthood.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 3, 2019