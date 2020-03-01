|
|
Katy Conley Pepper, 58, beloved wife of the late Dave Pepper and loving mother to Ali, Lauren and Colin Pepper of Barrington, IL, passed away peacefully on February 25th, 2020 in Sarasota, FL surrounded by her family. Katy is survived by mother, Rosalie Conley, sisters, Mary Ann Greiner and Margaret Conley, and brother, Robert Conley. Katy was an active member at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, where she was well known for serving others through various ministries including the All Women of St. Michael's (AWSM) and the parish's youth ministry. She was a graduate of Iowa State University, where she met Dave and they began their lifetime of raising three beautiful children, cooking, traveling, boating and enjoying time with family and friends. Katy was also involved and a supporter of Meals on Wheels, Arden House, Bishop Anderson House, Cathedral Shelter, St. Cyprian's Christmas Baskets, Church of the Redeemer Soup Kitchen, and was Life Loyal Charter Member of the Omega chapter of Gamma Phi Beta at Iowa State University. Katy will be incredibly missed by her three children, her close circle of dear friends and all those who knew her. A memorial visitation will be held Friday, March 6th, from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at St. Michael's Episcopal Church located at 647 Dundee Avenue in Barrington. The memorial service will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 7th at the church. Additional parking will be available across the street at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church located at 720 Dundee Avenue. In lieu of flowers, donations in Katy's memory can be made to "The Katy Pepper Memorial Scholarship Fund," which has been set up at the schools at which Ali and Lauren are teachers; Holy Family School - Checks can be made out to Holy Family Ministries and sent to HFM Development Office, 3225 Arnold Lane, Northbrook, IL 60062 or donations can be made online at www.hfm.org or Little Angel's Preschool - Checks can be made out to St. Michael's Episcopal Church and sent to the church at 647 Dundee Ave., Barrington, IL 60010 or donations can be made online at https://www.stmichaelsbarrington.org/give. Please be sure to note the Memorial Fund in the memo of the check. All gifts are tax deductible. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2020