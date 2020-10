Kay (Bowron) Anderson passed away on Sept. 3rd at age 89. She was the daughter of Clarice and Lyman "Red" Bowron, and grew up on Church Street in Batavia with her sister, Jean (Johnson) and brother, Denis. She married Keith Anderson of Geneva and moved to LaVerne CA, where she raised her children Kurt and Susan. She was loved by many, and will always be remembered for her quick wit and dry humor. "Nonny" loved teaching the Charleston to her granddaughters (2) and great-granddaughters (5).







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store