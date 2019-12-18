|
ROUND LAKE BEACH - Kay Ann Thomas, age 69, passed away on December 15, 2019, at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago. She was born in Columbus, OH, to Edward and Louise (Dethloff) Lewis on August 14, 1950. Kay was later united in marriage to James "Larry" Thomas. A resident of Round Lake Beach since 1980, Kay devoted much of her life to keeping her home, raising her children, and doting upon her grandchildren. Kay had a knack for making others feel special and touched many hearts. She will be deeply missed. Survivors include her husband, Larry; children, William (Aly) Thomas and Heather (Brian) Bennett; grandchildren, Courtney (John) Sojer, Alyssa, Mackenzie, and Takoa Thomas, and Emma and Megan Bennett; great-grandchildren, Riley and Reagan; sister, Donna (Chaz Walker) Parton; and brothers, Larry (Linda), John, Jerry (Beverly), and Mark Lewis. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Judy. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL 60050. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Kay's family suggests memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Foundation at . For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Kay on her Tribute Wall.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 18, 2019