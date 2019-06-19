Daily Herald Obituaries
More Obituaries for KAY IVARSON
KAY Y. IVARSON

KAY Y. IVARSON Obituary
PALATINE - A Visitation for Kay Y. Ivarson, 77 (1942-2019), will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services, 201 N. Northwest Highway, Palatine. Visitation will continue on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1190 N. Hicks Road, Palatine. A scattering will take place on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Windridge Cemetery, Cary. Kay is survived by her husband of 55 years Dave Ivarson; children Kristina (Jeffrey) Ahlgrim and Jeffrey (Kjersten) Ivarson; grandchildren Danielle, Anna, Matthew, Andrew, Joseph, Emma; her brother Richard (Molly) Zarn. She is preceded in death by her parents Ed and Lila Zarn and her brother Gerald Zarn. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Holy Family Ministries at www.holyfamilyministries.org, LSSI Children's Community Services at www.lssi.org/services-children-community.php or LCC K-9 Comfort Dog Ministries at www.lutheranchurchcharities.org/k-9-comfort-dogs-about. Full obituary and funeral information please contact Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services at Ahlgrimffs.com or 847-358-7411.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 19, 2019
