Kazimiera Nowak was born May 17, 1934 in Poland to Walerian and Honorata (nee Gora) Zabczyk. She died October 8, 2020 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. Kazimiera immigrated to the United States in 1969 with her young son and ten dollars in her pocket. She worked for Western Electric for many years. She liked to knit, grow flowers, and cook for the people she loved. She was happiest when she was with her family, whether traveling, playing board games, or simply being with her grandchildren. Kazimiera is survived by her son Mark (Sara) Nowak; her grandchildren Katherine Elizabeth Nowak and Alexander Robert Nowak. She is preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM on Monday, October 12, 2020 at St. Priscilla Church, 6949 W. Addison St., Chicago, IL 60634. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com
