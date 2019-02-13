Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
12 North Pistakee Lake Road
Fox Lake, IL 60020
(847) 587-2100
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
12 North Pistakee Lake Road
Fox Lake, IL 60020
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lakes St. Bede Church
36455 N. Wilson Rd.
Ingleside, IL
View Map
INGLESIDE - Keith A. Lantz, 55, died Sunday, February 10, 2019, at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital. He was born September 30, 1963, in Libertyville, to Jack and Eva (nee Schoen) Lantz. He married Lisa Noesen October 14, 1995, in Buffalo Grove. Keith was a veteran of the Marine Corps, who went on to have an 18-year career as a heavy-equipment mechanic at West Side Tractor Sales in Wauconda. He was a member of Automobile Mechanics' Local #701. Keith adored and had an amazing passion for animals-especially cats and dogs. He was known to find the humor in any situation by trying to make people laugh and for his love of WWII history books. But, above all, he loved to spend time with his family-especially his children. Survivors include his wife, Lisa; children, Madeleine, Abigail, and Thomas Lantz; father, Jack; siblings, Michael (Taryn) Lantz and Dawn (Doug) Rhoades; niece and nephew, Paige and Cullen (Danielle) Lantz; father- and mother-in-law, Thomas and Carol Noesen; and brother-in-law, Scott Noesen. He was preceded in death by his mother, Eva. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m., Friday, February 15, at Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. A Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 16, at Our Lady of the Lakes St. Bede Church, 36455 N. Wilson Rd. (at the intersection with Route 59), Ingleside. All are invited to go directly to the church. You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 13, 2019
