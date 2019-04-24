ELGIN - Keith A. Rockensock, 81, passed away April 16, 2019. He was predeceased by his father Albert Rockensock, mother Golda Rockensock, and sister Lois Payne (Frank). Keith was a loving husband to his wife of thirty-one years, Lianne DeBoer, father to Cathy (Dean) Flenthrope and Kori (Robert) Hart, stepfather to Robbin Valentich and Hallie Glennie and grandfather to Cody and Colter Flenthrope, Megan and Kaylin Hart, and Charles and Grace Glennie. Keith was well-known in the area as a welder/pipe-fitter and taught for many years in his union's apprentice program at Elgin Community College. Keith loved and cared for many animals including rabbits, squirrels, birds and dogs. He possessed an uncanny ability to endear local cats, who would follow him in the yard as he carried out his chores. Surprising to many people is the fact that Keith was not a cat lover in his early days, having developed his strong bond to them later in life, as he rescued many, and ultimately favored them as pets. His affection for animals was shared at the Assisi Animal Shelter, where Keith was an exemplary volunteer for many years. In addition to his love of animals, Keith was an extremely capable craftsman, having solely planned and constructed the home where he lived, with an occasional volunteer from one of his work buddies. As Keith held a very high standard for himself and his work, his house is a living testament to his lifelong dedication to integrity and hard work. There will be no services. Contributions may be sent to Assisi Animal Foundation, P.O. Box 143, Crystal Lake, IL 60039. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary