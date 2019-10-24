|
Keith Andrew Enders, age 63 of L'Anse, MI, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 after a long illness. Keith was born to Robert and Joan (Fischer) Enders Nov. 10, 1955 in Geneva, IL. He graduated from West Chicago High School 1973. Keith married his high school sweetheart, Joette Bialek in 1978. After loosing her to a sudden illness, Keith moved to Skanee, MI. There he met Cathe Erickson of L'anse, MI. They married in 1984. The next year, their son, John Lawrence Enders was born. Keith is survived by his son John, mother Joan, sisters Cindy, Denise and Donna, brothers Bruce, Ronald, Jeffrey, Christopher, Robert, Mark and many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and friends. Keith was preceded in death by his wife Joette, father Robert, sisters Debra, Connie, Catherine and brother Gerald. Visitation will be at the Jacobson Funeral Home, L'Anse, MI, Friday, Oct. 25th, 5-7pm. A gravesite service will be held at Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton, IL at a later date.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 24, 2019