Keith C. Lattie, 35, passed away February 5, 2019, in Smyrna, GA. Keith grew up in Arlington Heights, IL and those who knew him could attest to his brilliance. Keith consistently excelled in the classroom, was incredibly personable, and was quick to take on leadership positions in his extracurricular activities, ranging from band to gymnastics. Following his graduation from John Hersey High School in 2002, he enrolled at the University of Illinois at Chicago on the pre-med track. While attending college, he worked at Home Depot, first on the sales floor, and then quickly began to climb the corporate ladder. He withdrew from college and moved to Georgia for a lucrative position at Home Depot's corporate headquarters. He is survived by many loved ones, including parents Robert and Betty (Boywid) Lattie, sister Emily Lattie, brother-in-law Alexander Biardo, nephew Leo Lattie Biardo, longtime companion Amy Halvorsen, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Keith fought a long battle with bipolar disorder and alcohol addiction. He had been in and out of different treatment programs for several years, and faced his illness with bravery. He is now at peace. A master mason, Keith was a 14-year member of Glenview United Lodge No. 1058. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite-Valley of Chicago. Keith was an animal lover. He was an avid fan of the Blackhawks, Harry Potter, and could quote almost every cartoon that aired on Adult Swim. Keith was quick to introduce family and friends to the work of new artists and stand-up comedians, and found respite in comedy, even in his darkest days. Memorial Visitation Sunday March 3, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. noon at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. (at Northwest Highway), Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment private. Throughout his life, Keith was a tremendously generous man and was quick to help others in need. To honor his memory, consider engaging in acts of kindness to those you encounter. Help those you see struggling. Donations can be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or to a charity of your choosing.