In Memory of Keith Dennis Hammond Feb. 3, 1973 - Aug. 15, 2009 You left us so suddenly 10 years ago today. We miss you more than anyone knows. As time goes by the emptiness grows, We talk, we laugh, we play our parts, But behind our smiles are broken hearts. A big part of our life is in heaven, and he is our son, brother and uncle. I look to the skies each night, And I see that one star shining brightly up above. I know it is you looking down on us, as I tell you and your dad, all that has happened that day. So much has happened in the last decade too many for me to list, but mostly your Shadow who passed away last year at the age of 14. I have a new dog, his name is Hershey, He's a chocolate cocker spaniel, 7 months old and oh what a handful! He keeps me moving, bringing me much joy and happiness, now my days and nights are full. Our family chain is broken, but one day it will be complete, when each one of us are called home to be with you. Until then ... Love, Hugs and Kisses To a Son/Brother/Uncle Who is dearly missed. We love you Keith ... You are always in our thoughts And forever in our hearts. UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN TO PART NO MORE Mom (Lynn), Mike, Krissy, Kylie and now Hershey too!
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 15, 2019