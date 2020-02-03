Home

Happy Birthday Keith Dennis Hammond Feb. 3, 1973 - Aug. 15, 2009 May the Angels and Dad hold you closely and sing you the most joyous chorus of "Happy Birthday" to you today, as we send our love and wishes upward to you. Rest in Peace Keith, Until the day when we will All be together again. Happy Birthday Keith! To our Son/Brother/Uncle You are always in our thoughts And forever in our hearts. UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN TO PART NO MORE Mom (Lynn), Mike, Krissy and Kylie and Hershey too!
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 3, 2020
