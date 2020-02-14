|
ITASCA - Keith E. Beine, 87 of Itasca (formerly of Elk Grove Village, IL) passed away in his sleep on Feb. 9, 2020. Keith was born Feb 23, 1932. He was the beloved Husband of 65 years to Alice (nee Ollmann), loving Father of Kenneth, Kent and Cheryl (John) Pigott, beloved "Pop" to Carrie, Bonnie and Brian Pigott. Brother to Dale (Shirley) Beine and the late Jim (the late Ollie) Beine. He is survived by many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. He was a very active member of Post 5167 of Itasca. Visitation Sunday, February 16th, 3:00 - 8:00 pm with service at 7pm at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Road, Itasca, IL. Family and friends will meet Monday, February 17th at The Center (formerly Bethany UMC) 400 N. Walnut, Itasca for a viewing 9:30 am until the Service, 10:00 am. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West. In lieu of flowers, donations to Post 5167 would be appreciated. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 14, 2020