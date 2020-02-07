Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 336-0127
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Church
6401 Gages Lake Rd
Gurnee, IL
View Map
KEITH MICHAEL ABRAMS


1984 - 2020
GURNEE - Keith Michael Abrams, age 35, passed away on January 31st, 2020. Keith was born on March 7th, 1984 in Hazel Crest, Illinois. Beloved son of Michael and Christine (nee Condon) Abrams. Loving brother of Ashlee Ann (Brian) Abrams. Dear boyfriend of Sarah Finley. Cherished nephew of Jeanine (Terry) Luby, Colleen (Bill) Nolan, Irene (David) Richardson, Franceen (Larry) Chmielewski, Geraldine (Rick) Pajak, and Michelle (James) Burke. Treasured cousin of Terry Luby, Jessica Widmont, Charlie Luby, Jill Schumann, Billy Nolan, Tara Chmielewski, Nicole Chmielewski, Samantha Chmielewski, Brittani Pajak, Gessica Majka, and Tommy Vail. Keith was a kind person with a gentle heart. He loved his family, girlfriend Sarah, his guitar, music, comedians, basketball, and baseball. Visitation will be held Sunday, February 9th, from 4-8 PM at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N.Cemetery Rd., Gurnee. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 AM Monday, February 10th, at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 6401 Gages Lake Rd., Gurnee. Interment will take place at a later date. Please make a donation in memory of Keith to Families Anonymous at www.familiesanonymous.org or the National Alliance on Mental Illness at www.NAMI.org. For funeral info, MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 7, 2020
