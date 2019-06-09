|
|
Keith Morgan (AKA Boyfriend), 67, passed away peacefully at home on June 4, 2019. Born in Glenview, Illinois to the late John and Mary Morgan on June 26, 1951. He was a resident of Palatine, Illinois for 30 years. He is survived by his true love and wife (AKA Girlfriend) of 27 years, Beth Morgan (nee Lucheck), stepdaughter Lisa Nichols and stepgrandson Mike Lavit. Caring brother of Kim (Pat) and Ginny. Keith worked at Wheeling Park District at the Chevy Chase Banquet Facility for 20 years. He was also the proud owner of MVP stables racing at Arlington Park. Traveling to Las Vegas to play his favorite number 22 was an annual occurrence. He loved cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams, especially the Cubs. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to JDRF or The Buddy Foundation. Visitation Thursday, June 13th, 4 PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine until time of funeral service at 7 PM. Information, 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 9, 2019