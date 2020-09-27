1/
KEITH R. MADELUNG
{ "" }
SOUTH BARRINGTON - Keith R. Madelung, 77, of Parrish, FL formerly of South Barrington, IL passed away on Sept. 17, 2020. Keith was born in Chicago to Dorothy and Charles Madelung. Keith proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He was the owner of Northwest Marble Products for most of his career until he retired to FL. He was a lifelong Cubs fan, if they lost a game you knew to stay away from him. He loved his many dogs he had throughout his life. He was quite a character and loved to string you along and joke around. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend to many and will be dearly missed by all. Keith is survived by his siblings, Faith (Ron) Karall and Sherry Klotz; nieces, Kim Hill, Kari Klotz and Kelsey Hill; nephews, Christopher Karall and Zachary Keith Chambers; longtime partner, Diana Childs; and his dog, Griffin. Special thanks to longtime pals, Steve (Linda) Halls and Dennis (Donna) Sinclair.



Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
