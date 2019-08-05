|
Longtime Elgin resident Kelly Turner passed away July 31. He was 64. As the son of Bill & Reba Turner, Kelly shared his birthday was his daughter Rebecca, born in 1984. Kelly was a giving and unique father. He had a passion for nature and animals, music and films. Friends knew him as kind-hearted, compassionate, honest and determined. Kelly was an accomplished carpenter and Mr. Fix It - a cross between MacGyver and Obi-Wan Kenobi. He worked primarily with millwork and trim as a member of the Carpenters Union, but was versatile enough to take on any job and do it well. He nearly singlehandedly built the home where his children grew up and where he lived for his adult life. Kelly enjoyed helping people of all ages and backgrounds. The 1973 Larkin grad was a man who would pull over to help a stranger fix a vehicle or assist a neighbor in finishing a project. Kelly enjoyed adventures, from road trips to scavenger hunts. He was a pilot and lover of aircrafts, most of all seaplanes. He owned an RC-3 Seabee later in life. In August 1976, he flew his Cessna 172 to Alaska. He served as a fishing guide near Anchorage and as a carpenter on Kodiak Island. He married Laurel in May 1979 after returning to Elgin. Kelly is survived by his children Benjamin (Brooke) of Lafayette, Ind., and Rebecca (Casey) Shaw of Woodward, Okla., as well as three grandsons - Slevin, Rhett and Edison. He was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Reba, and his youngest brother Billy, whom he adored most. He was one of six Turner siblings - Mike, Ruth, Patty, Mary and Billy. Services are Sunday, Aug. 11 at Laird Funeral Home in Elgin. Visitation from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and a service at 5:30 p.m. For information call 847-741-880 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 5, 2019