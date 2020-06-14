My condolences Kens family and friends. I retired from the Elburn Coop off after 43 years and spent many of those years consulting with Ken It is farming operation. Ken was the definition of a true gentleman farmer always fun to be with in the field, on the golf course Or wherever it has crossed. Always had a smile on his face in a good word to say. You will be greatly missed.

Ron Alms

