Kenneth A. Chapin, age 81, a longtime Libertyville resident, passed in peace on Monday, May, 20, 2019. Born on October 18, 1937, Ken grew up in Chicago, and graduated from Schurz High School. He was a member of the Cavaliers and the Skokie Indians Drum and Bugle Corps. After graduation he enlisted in the Air Force National Guard. Ken was an established business owner of Casey Landscaping for 51 years. He has always remained an advocate and supporter to the community. A volunteer firefighter for Countryside Fire Department, a member of Libertyville and Mundelein Appearance Review Committees, an active member of the Libertyville Sunrise Rotary, and supporting fundraiser for Free Spirits Special Olympics Baseball and Bowling teams for adults with disabilities. A loving husband to Diane for 51 years and devoted father to Dawn, Ken Jr. and Ryan. Ken enjoyed being a Grandpa to his 4 grandchildren. A remembrance memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 219 W. Maple Ave., Libertyville on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, Ken asked for donations to First Presbyterian Church, Libertyville. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 10, 2019