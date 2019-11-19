Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 469-0032
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
The Compass Church-Wheaton Campus
520 E. Roosevelt Rd
Wheaton, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KENNETH HORSEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNETH ALLEN HORSEY


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KENNETH ALLEN HORSEY Obituary
Kenneth Allen Horsey passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Wheaton, Illinois at the age of 65. Ken was born on October 11, 1954 in Baltimore, Maryland to his loving parents, Barbara and the late Elmer Horsey. He was raised in Glen Burnie, MD. where his mother, Barbara, still resides. Ken was the beloved husband of Jennifer Horsey (nee Nichol) for 30 years. He was the loving father to his children Bryan (Jen), Matthew (Devon), Kristin (John) Schaefer and Leah Horsey. He was the proud grandfather to his four grandchildren Makayla, Jameson, John (Jack), and Everett. He was the loving brother of William (Carol) and Christina; brother-in-law to Lisa (Mark) Hatfield and Elena Nichol; and son-in-law of Dow (Diana) Nichol. Ken was the proud owner of his remodeling company, "Man of the House." Outside of his work, he pursued his passion for music and played guitar/sang with the band Croozin' The Loop. Although Ken moved to Illinois in 1982, he never lost his love for Baltimore and specifically Ocean City, MD. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:30am at The Compass Church-Wheaton Campus, 520 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the or the .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KENNETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -