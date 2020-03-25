Home

Kenneth Biek, age 81, of Barrington, IL and Lac du Flambeau, WI, passed away on March 22, 2020. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 57 years, Linda, his children, Annette (Brian) English and Andrew Biek, and his grandchildren, Emily and Michael English. Ken lived in Barrington for his entire life, earned an engineering degree from the University of Illinois, and had a long career in industrial ceramics. A memorial gathering will take place at a later date. Donations can be made to Community Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 159, Lac Du Flambeau, WI, 54538.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 25, 2020
