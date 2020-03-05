|
|
Kenneth C. Koehl Beloved husband of the late Patt; Loving father of Dennis, Peggy and Suzy; Fond brother of JoAnn (the late Robert) Klug; Devoted Grampa to his fur babies. Beloved "UK" and "Mr. Ken" to family and friends. He will be missed by his many friends and loved ones. Proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War. Ken enjoyed the friendship of the pinochle group and monthly UL lunches. Memorial Visitation Saturday, March 7th, 9:30 am until time of Service, 11:30 am at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. To honor Ken's years as a Chicago sports fan, his family would encourage visitors to dress in Bears or Hawks attire. For funeral info, 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 5, 2020