Services
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:30 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:30 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
View Map

KENNETH C. KOEHL

KENNETH C. KOEHL Obituary
Kenneth C. Koehl Beloved husband of the late Patt; Loving father of Dennis, Peggy and Suzy; Fond brother of JoAnn (the late Robert) Klug; Devoted Grampa to his fur babies. Beloved "UK" and "Mr. Ken" to family and friends. He will be missed by his many friends and loved ones. Proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War. Ken enjoyed the friendship of the pinochle group and monthly UL lunches. Memorial Visitation Saturday, March 7th, 9:30 am until time of Service, 11:30 am at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. To honor Ken's years as a Chicago sports fan, his family would encourage visitors to dress in Bears or Hawks attire. For funeral info, 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 5, 2020
